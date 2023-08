Tyus Byrd last week entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property while serving as mayor of Parma from April 14, 2015, to April 16, 2019. Byrd was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to make restitution of $58,530 by New Madrid County Circuit Judge Josh Underwood.

