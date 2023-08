A young man left us too soon that some of you might know. 23YO David Roy Ashby, 23, died earlier this month in a work-related accident. He was born January 24, 2000, in Perryville, to Michael Ashby Jr. and Stephanie Watkins. He attended Woodland High School in Marble Hill and excelled in cross country. To help honor David Roy’s memory, the family ask a donation be made in his name to the Woodland Athletic Program, in Marble Hill.

