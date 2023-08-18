Cape Girardeau Public Works officials are announcing a heads-up as they continue working on area flooding. Cape officials are moving forward with projects to improve drainage along Sherwood and Brookwood drives. The work on the Sherwood portion of the project is scheduled to be complete by the first week of September. Public Works officials will then start working on drainage improvements on Brookwood. The construction for the Sherwood project started at the end of May. Read more in the SE Missourian

