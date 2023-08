Chelsea Tornetto a local author and former teacher at Jackson’s Russel Hawkins Junior High School for 17 years recently self-published a children’s picture book. Every year, the school district chooses a book to give each kindergartner, and superintendent Scott Smith chose Tornetto’s book, Jackson: A Celebration of Our Schools” for this year’s giveaway.

