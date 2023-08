Member voting on a tentative UPS deal for union workers wraps up next Tuesday. Tentative changes include a bump in pay for full- and part-time workers – $21 per hour for new and existing part-time hires and delivery drivers will get $49 per hour. But, Chris Tongay with Teamsters Local 688 in Missouri says he’s heard about some managers complaining that they might not get a raise.

