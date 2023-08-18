Southeast Missouri State University classes start on Monday. The SEMO Higher Education school has created a new master’s degree in exceptional child education that streamlines students looking work with special needs students. The new program allows those who have completed an undergraduate degree, even if it’s not in education, to enter into graduate work in the field. Dr. Dixie McCollum, assistant professor and M.A. in Exceptional Child Education program coordinator says the program is designed for those with an undergraduate degree seeking more knowledge beyond undergraduate programs and allowing graduate students to focus their learning.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!