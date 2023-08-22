10-digit local dialing is coming soon to the 573

The Missouri Public Service Commission, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the telecommunications industry is reminding us 10-digit local dialing is coming soon. Due to the number of circuits being used and future circuits, a new area code (235) will be added to the current 573 area code in Missouri. Be aware, your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change. Beginning February 24, 2024, all local calls made within the 573 area code must be placed using 10 digits numbers or they will not be completed. Starting on March 24, next year, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 235 area code. Visit the KZIM KSIM website for a pdf with all the details.

PDF attached: Link to PDF, https://psc.mo.gov/Telecommunications/Telephone_NumbersLocal_Dialing