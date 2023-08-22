Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting yesterday. Nathaniel Saverino was appointed to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald Jones is being sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission and James Newman to University of Missouri Extension Council. Newman will represent Cape Girardeau and Jackson on the council. Read more in the SE Missourian.

