Did AL throw 2nd place trophies into Capaha pond?

A video on fb that popped up over the weekend appears to show the baseball team that came in second place after the Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park, throwing their 2nd place trophies into Capaha pond. The team is from Mobile, Alabama. Rob Conner, vice president of operations at Babe Ruth League, Inc., said he’s are aware of the video and they are investigating. Conner promised the league will take appropriate action once their findings are completed.

