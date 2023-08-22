Over in Mayfield, KY. Officials are reporting drugs may have been a factor in the Mayfield Plaza Apartments shooting that left three people injured in early August. The suspect in the shooting is 26YO, James Blakemore. He was smoking marijuana and synthetic cannabis with three people in the early morning hours of August 3rd, when he tripped out and started shooting his friends. Blakemore faces a number of serious charges. A grand jury will soon convene to decide whether to indict him or not.

