Keith Boeller, president and CEO of the Cape Retirement Community, Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, is himself retiring too. His final day will be New Year’s Day 2024. Boeller has led since the resignation of his predecessor, Lynne Spriggs, roughly nine years ago. In a Cape Retirement Community news release yesterday, Boeller was recognized for his leadership in Chateau’s “substantial” growth and helping the institution navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

