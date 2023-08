Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley is continuing his push to cut off federal funding to Ukraine. He told reporters last week that the Biden Administration should send federal dollars to radiation victims in the St. Louis area before sending any more money to Ukraine as they continue to fight invading Russian troops.

