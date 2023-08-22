NB I55 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Bridge Repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located from mile marker 92.8 to mile marker 93.4. The northbound Exit 93A off ramp will be closed during this work as well.

Weather permitting, work will take place Sunday, Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.