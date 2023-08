The Illinois State Police are reporting, two adults and a child were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy. For unknown reasons, a car rear-ended the buggy, causing all three occupants to be thrown out and are listed in serious condition at local hospital. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning on Route 45 near Old Bloomfield Road in Vienna, IL.

