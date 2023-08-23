The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks is pleased to announce that the 2024 grant application round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund is now open. Grants awarded through the fund are available to cities, counties and public-school districts to be used for outdoor recreation projects. For more information about this program, visit the KZIM KSIM Website for a link to apply. The application deadline is Nov. 15th.

