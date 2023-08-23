Although work is still being done, the historic Broadway Theater in downtown Cape Girardeau has welcomed its first tenant. Bourbon and Bitters is moving in and owner Michelle Latham says the business should open its doors early next spring. Bourbon and Bitters is the first new business to call the old theater home. Latham said the reason she chose the location is because of the revitalization being done in the area. Latham continued, “the combination of being downtown, being on Broadway, being part of something new that’s coming back to life from history, all of it was very appealing to me.”

