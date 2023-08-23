city buildings are open as cooling shelters
As Cape Girardeau County is under an excessive heat advisory through Friday night, city buildings are open as cooling shelters for folks, out and about caught in the heat. City of Cape Girardeau public facilities — mainly Osage Centre, City Hall, Shawnee Park Center and Arena Building — may be used as cooling shelters during normal business hours. Doug Gannon, Parks and Recreation director says the lobbies are public areas, so people are welcome to come in and cool off if they like.