Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the families of transgender children are in court this week fighting over whether a new law banning minors from receiving gender-changing health care would be allowed to move forward starting Monday. Lawyers pushed a lawsuit to overturn the law on behalf of three families of transgender minors. They asked a county judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out. The law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June, would prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-changing surgeries to children. Hearings on the challenge are taking place this week in Springfield. A judge is expected to rule before Monday.

