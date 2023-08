MoDOT is reporting Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 92.8 to mile marker 93.4 — will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. MoDOT said the work will be Sunday, Sept. 10 for most of the day weather permitting.

