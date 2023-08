SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of healthcare scholarships made possible by the Foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors. Twenty-eight students received $32,500 in scholarship awards at an event held recently at the Jackson Civic Center. Since 1962, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded over $1.2 Million to local scholars.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!