American Countess, a 361-foot paddlewheel ship with four passenger decks, is due to dock Sunday at Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park. VisitCape reports the boat, built in 1996 and refurbished in 2020, will have 155 onboard guests, who will be touring the city between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Countess is part of the American Queen Voyages cruise line. Countess is the next-to-last ship scheduled to visit the Port of Cape Girardeau this year. The final ship is slated to stop in Cape is American Queen on Friday, Sept. 22.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!