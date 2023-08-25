The CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce was appointed co-chair for the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority
The CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Brian Gerau, was appointed co-chair for the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. One of seven commissioners appointed by the Governor, the Board and Authority makes capital available to Missouri farmers, particularly independent producers, agribusinesses and small businesses through grants, loans and tax credits. For more information, you can contact the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-243-8131.