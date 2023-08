The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in our area last night. 80YO Fern Kennedy from Park Hills MO was driving North on Landfill Road, North of Route P in St. Francois County. Kennedy suffered a medical episode causing him to lose control of his Toyota Tacoma, and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

