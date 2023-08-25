The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a ruling earlier this month that parents can go to jail, if their children miss too much school. Parents say the law is unconstitutionally vague. The 6-0 decision happened just before the start of the school year, the court ruled in favor of school districts’ authority to define regular attendance policy and to recommend parents for prosecution of the law. Locally, Cape Girardeau and Jackson school officials have referred cases to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Read more in the SE Missourian.

