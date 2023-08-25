Three people are facing trial for smuggling drugs into an eastern Missouri jail that resulted in the death of an inmate. Federal indictments were handed down last week to 34-year-old Timothy Noll, 36-year-old Gary “Will” Triplett, and 28-year-old Alissa Hahn. Prosecutors say in July of 2021, Triplett supplied fentanyl to Hahn, who transported it to Noll, who at the time was being held in the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington. Noll is accused of giving fentanyl to his cellmate, who later died of a drug overdose. Authorities say the drugs were hidden in a bible the defendants delivered to Noll.

