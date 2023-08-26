Menu

Trading Post – August 26

8 ft Werner step ladder

American Standard Fender Telecaster – ph #: 573-334-6543

80 country music CDs – ph #: 573-987-9017

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Firecrackers – $40/pack – ph #: 576-7405

12 Larson storm windows – $50/each – $500/all – ph #: 573-837-3263

Arctic King dorm refrigerator – $60 – ph #: 334-3604

Inversion table – $50

Maytag gas dryer – $50 – ph #: 573-270-3156

Buying: queen-size air bed

Buying: pond prowler – ph #: 380-4100

Buying: acoustic guitar/mandolin

Magnavox camcorder – ph #: 573-282-2268

Wooden baby crib – $50 – ph #: 573-450-5312

Foldaway three-wheel bicycle – ph #: 513-5505

Buying:  picnic table – ph #: 573-450-1862

