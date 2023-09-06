car seat check events coming up
A series of car seat check events will be held in southeast Missouri during
the week of September 17 through Sept. 18. According to a release from
the Mo. Department of Transportation, in partnership with Cape Girardeau
Safe Communities, MoDOT will host several free car seat checks as part of
Child Passenger Safety Week. Parents and caregivers can ensure their car
seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station in their area.
The events will take place in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Houston,
Jackson, Kennett, Mountain Grove, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and West
Plains. MoDOT says Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will
provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates,
discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. These checks will
take approximately 30 minutes to complete. According to the CDC, motor
vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United
States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Buckling children in
age and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats and seat belts reduces
serious injuries and death by up to 80 percent.