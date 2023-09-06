car seat check events coming up

A series of car seat check events will be held in southeast Missouri during

the week of September 17 through Sept. 18. According to a release from

the Mo. Department of Transportation, in partnership with Cape Girardeau

Safe Communities, MoDOT will host several free car seat checks as part of

Child Passenger Safety Week. Parents and caregivers can ensure their car

seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station in their area.

The events will take place in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Houston,

Jackson, Kennett, Mountain Grove, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and West

Plains. MoDOT says Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will

provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates,

discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. These checks will

take approximately 30 minutes to complete. According to the CDC, motor

vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United

States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Buckling children in

age and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats and seat belts reduces

serious injuries and death by up to 80 percent.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!