Commuters might notice emergency personnel at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Friday morning
the response to a real-world aircraft incident. The Federal Aviation
Administration requires annual exercises, and this full-scale event at least
every three years. In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will
simulate the response to a plane crash at takeoff from the airport. Staff will
assess their use of the Incident Command System, public safety response
plans and procedures, proper notification and coordination procedures,
patient care, and site safety and security. The airport and restaurant will
remain open for normal business. Visitors should always use extra caution
around emergency vehicles.