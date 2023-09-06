Commuters might notice emergency personnel at the Cape Girardeau

Regional Airport Friday morning during a planned, full-scale exercise to test

the response to a real-world aircraft incident. The Federal Aviation

Administration requires annual exercises, and this full-scale event at least

every three years. In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will

simulate the response to a plane crash at takeoff from the airport. Staff will

assess their use of the Incident Command System, public safety response

plans and procedures, proper notification and coordination procedures,

patient care, and site safety and security. The airport and restaurant will

remain open for normal business. Visitors should always use extra caution

around emergency vehicles.

