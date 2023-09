For those of you that were brushing up on your trivia skills for Decades

Trivia night, you’re going to have some extra time. The event was originally

scheduled for Sept 15 th at the Jackson Civic Center but has been

postponed. No future date was given but we will let you know as soon as

we have that info.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!