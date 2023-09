Missouri Task Force One has returned from helping with hurricane relief in

Florida. The state’s elite search and rescue team had 45 members and two

dogs on the ground helping hurricane victims. They completed door-to-door

searches, checked on residents, and assessed the damage. Some reports

put damage estimates between 10 to 20 billion dollars.

