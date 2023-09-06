Menu

One Halloween display won’t be up this year in Cape Girardeau.

One Halloween display won’t be up this year in Cape Girardeau. Kevin
Groves, who has done a huge spooky display for the holiday on Brookwood
Dr for the last 10 years, has made a decision to end it. Groves used his
yard and his neighbors year yards for his huge display. He said it was a
tough decision and he knows he’s disappointing a lot of people but he said
he felt too much stress. But fear not!! Groves said he’s planning an over the
top Christmas display.

