The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is inviting those interested in

employment to attend an upcoming career expo. The patrol workforce

includes over 60 career paths. Representatives from multiple units will be

available to answer questions about job opportunities and benefits

including for bomb squad, dive team, and gaming division. The career expo

will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the MSHP Law

Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. There are multiple job

opportunities located throughout the state.

