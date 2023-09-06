The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is inviting those interested in
employment to attend an upcoming career expo. The patrol workforce
includes over 60 career paths. Representatives from multiple units will be
available to answer questions about job opportunities and benefits
including for bomb squad, dive team, and gaming division. The career expo
will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the MSHP Law
Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. There are multiple job
opportunities located throughout the state.