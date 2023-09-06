Trail of Tears Triathlon is this Saturday

The Trail of Tears Triathlon will take place this Saturday, hosted by the

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to a release

from the parks and rec dept., the triathlon will be held at Trail of Tears State

Park on September 9. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. and the race begins

at 9 a.m. The race is USAT sanctioned and consists of a 700 meter swim,

15 mile bike ride and a four mile run. Register online

at www.cityofcape.org/coorstri. For more information, contact Robert

at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.