Twelve people have died in traffic crashes across Missouri over the 3-dayLabor Day weekend.

Twelve people have died in traffic crashes across Missouri over the 3-day

Labor Day weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated more

than 300 road crashes and 11 boating incidents during the holiday period.

They included a woman who suffered minor injuries when the jet ski she

was trying to restart exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. The

Highway Patrol also arrested 119 people for driving while intoxicated and

two for boating while intoxicated. The numbers could change as more

information comes in.

