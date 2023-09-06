Twelve people have died in traffic crashes across Missouri over the 3-dayLabor Day weekend.
Labor Day weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated more
than 300 road crashes and 11 boating incidents during the holiday period.
They included a woman who suffered minor injuries when the jet ski she
was trying to restart exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. The
Highway Patrol also arrested 119 people for driving while intoxicated and
two for boating while intoxicated. The numbers could change as more
information comes in.