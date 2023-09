Two teams have made history in Missouri for playing the longest baseball

game in history. The five-day game in North Kansas City went on for 100

hours, smashing to previous record of 83 hours and 13 minutes. The

Endless Game Foundation put on the event to raise money for several local

charities. The teams included about 60 players, 50 scorekeepers, and 75

refs.

