US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is paying a visit to Missouri.

U-S Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is paying a visit to Missouri. He’s

scheduled to make two stops in the St. Louis area on Wednesday as part

of his “Back to School Bus Tour” that’s making stops in five Midwestern

states. Today (Tuesday), he’s in Overland Park, Kansas, meeting with local

school leaders and with Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, and has

an event scheduled tonight in Kansas City, Missouri. Cardona’s tour will

also take him to Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

