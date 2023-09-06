US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is paying a visit to Missouri.
scheduled to make two stops in the St. Louis area on Wednesday as part
of his “Back to School Bus Tour” that’s making stops in five Midwestern
states. Today (Tuesday), he’s in Overland Park, Kansas, meeting with local
school leaders and with Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, and has
an event scheduled tonight in Kansas City, Missouri. Cardona’s tour will
also take him to Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.