A woman at the center of a two day search in Poplar Bluff has been arrested

Poplar Bluff police are reporting the woman at the center of a two-day search on the Black River in Poplar Bluff, has been arrested. 49-year-old Debra Wright was taken into custody yesterday morning on East Henry Street. Wright was initially reported missing by her boyfriend on Labor Day, and divers spent valuable resources and time in the water looking for her. They eventually called off the search after learning she was alive and well. Wright was arrested for an outstanding warrant for a parole violation on drug charges.

