Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau reopened yesterday afternoon, after a car literally backed into the building on Labor Day. Cape Police say the cause of the crash was determined to be “improper backing.” They said no citations were issued due to it being a private property crash.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!