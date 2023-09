Efforts are underway to shorten the wait times at driver’s license offices in Missouri. Rod Jetton is Deputy Director of the Department of Revenue’s motor vehicles and drivers’ license division, says the state will launch a new compliance program in October to make sure license offices keep wait times down to 15- or 30-minutes max, depending on their contract with the state:

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!