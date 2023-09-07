The Golden Knights will be dropping in from the sky. No, were not talking about this year’s Stanley Cup Champions from Las Vegas. The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team will be flying into the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to display their precision and skill as they drop into Southeast Missouri State University’s new Houck Stadium. This rare visit to SEMO is an opportunity for the local community to watch their expertise. The Golden Knights’ performance will precede the SEMO Redhawks’ football home opener against Lindenwood Saturday.

