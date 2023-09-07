The Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week. It’s a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and event organizers call it “is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world. Riders will start this morning, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and end Sunday, Sept. 24, in Oceanside, California near Marine Corps Camp Pendelton. Everyone is invited to meet the riders and view the motorcycles from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the John Boardman Pavilion on South Main Street. This year’s event will have roughly 100 riders traversing the back roads of the United States, covering 3,800 miles in 17 days.

