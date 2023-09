The municipality of Jackson has a new website. information technology director Joan Evans gave a tutorial to city aldermen this week, about the new consolidated website, jacksonmo.org, which went online in mid-July. Manhattan, Kansas-based CivicPlus is the vendor.” CivicPlus, supports roughly 3,500 governmental websites.

