Who needs Napa Valley California, when Downtown Sikeston will be filled with wine aficionados, and people that just like wine. Saturday, it’s the 13th Annual Wine Festival, hosted by Historic Downtown Sikeston. Event organizers say they will serve hors d’oeuvres from Susie’s, live music from The Fault Line Band, food trucks, and wines from 5 different wineries. Hemman Winery, The Boathouse, PrimoVino, Apple Creek and RiverRidge.

