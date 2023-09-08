A Southeast Missouri man has published a book detailing the early days of music in the Mississippi River Delta. The book is called — “River Shows, Blues, Ragtime, Jazz and Country Music: It All Equals Rockabilly, Part One” — Matt Chaney’s history of the Delta music scene from the early 1800s to just before World War II chronicles a lot of information. No spoilers here, but, the first chapter follows Elvis Presley, just 25 years old in 1960, driving a Cadillac from St. Louis down Highway 61 through Southeast Missouri.

