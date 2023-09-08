Sikeston is honoring Vets. The Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sikeston Parks & Recreation and Sikeston Veterans Park Committee is proud to offer you the opportunity to honor a veteran or someone currently active in the military from the Sikeston area. Banners honoring Sikeston area veterans will be displayed on period-style light posts at Veterans Park for approximately 7 months (Memorial Day to Veterans Day). Veterans of all branches of service are eligible to apply. Honored veterans will be chosen through a lottery drawing. To apply for the 2024 season, stop by the Sikeston Chamber & Convention & Visitors Bureau office for an application.

