Ten counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in disaster assistance

Ten counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson’s request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm damage in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14. Governor Parson said “We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that’s already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover.” Southeast Missouri counties covered include,

* Bollinger; * Iron; * Madison; * Mississippi; * New Madrid; * Ozark; and * Perry; Counties. Read more in today’s SE Missourian.