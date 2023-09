The 2023 SEMO Fair is kicking off Saturday and running thru next Saturday. The Fair parade starts at 9:30 AM Saturday at Capaha Park and traveling West down Broadway in Downtown Cape. Family Fun, Agriculture, Fair Food, carnival rides, and after 167 years of doing this, you know it’s gonna be a great time. Many of our River Radio family members will be there in person, we would love it if you would come up and say Hi.

