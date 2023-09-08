Three people in Madison County were hurt including very young children in the accident. The driver, 26-year-old Don Whited II was going westbound on MO 72, six miles west of Fredericktown when he went off the road and lost control on an embankment. All three including a 4 and 2 YO children, were transported to Parkland Hospital in Farmington for minor injuries. The 2018 RAM 2500 was destroyed in the crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

