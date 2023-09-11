Cape Girardeau Police received information about a male subject threatening start shooting at a school. 

On Friday, September 8, 2023, at about 11:45 a.m. Cape Girardeau Police received information about a male subject threatening to return to a school on Linden and start shooting. Officers quickly responded and located the individual that made the threat. The suspect was identified as 68YO Patrick Rayford of Cape Girardeau. Rayford was located and taken into custody without incident. He was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with a Class D Felony of Making a Terroristic Threat in the First Degree. Rayford is currently being held without bond.

