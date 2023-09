Missouri Department of Transportation contractor crews will begin construction work on the Don Welge Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River this week. The job will entail a new bridge that spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Missouri and Chester, Illinois by connecting MO Route 51 and IL Route 150.

